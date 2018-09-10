× University of Central Oklahoma football player loses foot in train accident

OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR) – The man who lost his foot in a train accident near downtown Oklahoma City Sunday morning is a sophomore on the football team at the University of Central Oklahoma.

University officials confirmed to News 4 that Derek Loccident, a redshirt sophomore defensive back for UCO’s football team, was involved in the incident.

The injury was confirmed by a statement from head football coach Nick Bobeck:

The University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Department wishes to extend its full support to the Loccident family following an accident involving Derek Loccident Sunday morning. Derek is a sophomore on the UCO football Team. The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support. We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that to[o]. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Loccident had been walking along the tracks sometime before 3 a.m., when the mechanical railroad switch activated, pinning his foot in the mechanism.

He was hit by an oncoming train and transported to a local hospital.

Police tell News 4 that he lost his foot, but is expected to survive.

The railway company is launching an investigation into the incident.

No further details have been released at this time.