VIDEO: Suspect pistol whips employee during robbery at local gas station, police say

HOUSTON — Local police released surveillance footage Monday of an aggravated robbery at a gas station in the southeast Houston area earlier in the summer.

Investigators are still searching for a man accused of walking into the Shell gas station at 7001 Gulf Freeway around 10:29 a.m. July 2 and pointing a gun at two employees behind the service counter. Police said the man pulled the handgun from his waistband and demanded clerks open the store’s safe.

While one of the store clerks was cooperating with the suspect, he was hit in the back of the head by the suspect with the gun for no reason, police said.

Once the suspect had the money, he then quickly left the store in an unknown direction.

The suspect is between 25 and 35 years old, stands around 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a yellow safety vest and a Polo cap at the time of the alleged crime.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org