WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas until Tuesday evening

HOUSTON—The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Texas throughout Tuesday evening.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is expected as a tropical wave in the NW Caribbean Sea continues to push into the Houston area.

The weather service expects rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Residents in the Missouri City area are being told to be aware of major flooding, and monitor official sources of weather information, including local media. If flash flooding does occur, residents should avoid traveling if possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Houston residents are reminded to:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown.® – Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911.

– Do not drive through flooded areas. If you come upon a flooded roadway, do not enter it. turn around. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation where your vehicle is taking on water, get out, get to a higher place and call 911. Monitor official sources for current conditions , such as: Harris County Flood Warning System ( harriscountyfws.org ) Houston Transtar ( houstontranstar.org ) National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Forecast Office ( weather.gov/houston )

, such as: Monitor stream, bayou, and creek conditions – Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous.

Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rise on creeks and bayous. Creeks and bayous may exceed their banks. Stay informed about conditions, and avoid traveling near creeks or bayous. Avoid traveling during periods of heavy rain. Rain can keep you from seeing the road ahead of you, and can result in dangerous accidents.

Houston residents can report storm impacts to the City by calling 3-1-1 (713.837.0311), online at houston311.org, or through the Houston 311 mobile app for smartphones. If you find yourself trapped in rising water, immediately exit your vehicle and seek higher ground.

Resources

