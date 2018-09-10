× Woman awaken by coyote in bedroom; ‘I woke up and a cat and coyote came running into my room’

BIXBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman was shocked to wake up to a coyote in her bedroom early Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Bonnie, of Bixby, said she startled awake by a noise.

“I’d say around 4, 4:15, all of a sudden I hear, it sounded like a cat fight almost,” she told FOX 23.

She said she thought it was her dog and cat fighting, but then, a coyote ran into her room.

“I woke up and a cat and coyote came running into my room,” she said. “It’s still dark.”

She then grabbed a golf club for protection, but the coyote stayed in the corner of the bedroom.

“My husband was out of town and so my poor kids are upstairs and I’m screaming,” she recalled.

Bonnie called Bixby police who came to her house to get the coyote out.

“We shut the bedroom door and they came with, I’m sure there’s a term for it, the stick with the little loop, so I had three policemen in my bedroom trying to get the coyote out,” she said.

Bixby police were able to get the coyote back outside safely.

Bonnie believes the coyote may have gotten through the backdoor while chasing the family’s cat.

“He somehow just lunged at the door and the door opened,” she said.

Game wardens confirmed to FOX 23 it was a coyote that entered Bonnie’s home. They say it’s not unusual for coyotes to chase prey.