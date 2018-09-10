× Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Missouri City area

MISSOURI CITY— The Missouri City Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex Sunday.

Officers responded to a vehicle accident in the 1800 block of FM 1092 at Lexington Blvd around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle accident was reported at the Quail Valley Apartment Homes. When they arrived to investigate a woman was standing outside holding a gun and a knife. When police ordered the woman to drop the weapons she continued towards them. The officer fired an unknown amount of shots striking the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD is investigating why the woman was in the parking lot with the weapons and if she was driving the car that crashed through the apartment fence gate and two parked cars.