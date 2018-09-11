× Abbott orders increased readiness of State Operations Center as tropical system approaches Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level as a potential tropical system is expected to develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico and toward the Texas coast later this week.

State officials said SOC will increase its readiness level from level IV, which are normal conditions, to level III, or increased readiness, beginning at noon Tuesday

Additionally, Governor Abbott has made state resources available to assist local officials in their response efforts.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical system expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico and potentially impact the Texas coast in the coming days,” Abbott said. “In light of recent heavy rainfall across the state, we are on high-alert as any additional rain could quickly create dangerous flash flooding conditions. I urge all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans now to prepare for any potential impact to their community.”

State and partner agencies engaged in this effort include:

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Engineering & Extension Service

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Here are several measures residents can take now to prepare for potential storms:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.

Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.

Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.

Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.

Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.

For more information about hurricanes and tips on how to prepare for the 2018 hurricane season, visit the DPS website or ready.gov.

Additional information can also be found at the National Weather Service website.