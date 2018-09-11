Ch-ch-changes!: Embracing pregnancy and what it does to your mind, body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Some women have blissful pregnancies and others cannot wait for it to be over.

Media maven and mom-to-be Laura Rose is about four months pregnant and she shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe what pregnancy does to your mind and body, and how to use it to your advantage.

Here are a few of Laura's helpful pregnancy tips:

We're much more straightforward! You can't get what you want without asking for it. Pregnancy actually removes many of the barriers we have to being direct and speaking our minds. Use this to get ahead in business or to clear the air in a relationship.