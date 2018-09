Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Today, we're checking out a delicious new investment from Astros Owner Jim Crane. With Executive Chef Danny Trace on board, Osso & Kristalla is proving to be yet another win for Houstonians. Let's see what's cooking across the street from Minute Maid Park.

For more info on the casual Italian trattoria, check out Osso & Kristalla's website.