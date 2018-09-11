× Governor Abbott orders increased readiness of state operations center as storms approach Texas coast

HOUSTON— Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level as storms are expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico and move toward the Texas coast.

The SOC will increase its readiness level from level IV; which is considered normal conditions, to a level III increased readiness status beginning 12 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical system expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico and potentially impact the Texas coast in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “In light of recent heavy rainfall across the state, we are on high-alert as any additional rain could quickly create dangerous flash flooding conditions. I urge all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans now to prepare for any potential impact to their community.”

State and partner agencies engaged in this effort include:

Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol)

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Engineering & Extension Service

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Here are several measures residents can take now to prepare for potential storms:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.

Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.

Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.

Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.

Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.

For more information about hurricanes and tips on how to prepare for the 2018 hurricane season, visit the DPS website or ready.gov.

Additional information can also be found at the National Weather Service website.