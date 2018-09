HOUSTON — A Houston police officer appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger in the vehicle.

Cassandra Crosby, 36, was arrested Sunday and booked into a Harris County Jail. Her bond was set at $1,000.

The suspect has since been relieved of police duty but remains an employee at the Houston Police Department. She’s currently assigned to the juvenile division.

Crosby was sworn in as an officer in September 2008.