HUFFMAN, Texas — The city of Huffman serves the ultimate scoop of kindness by delivering a cool treat to the neighborhood ice cream man.

Neighbors had their dollars handy for Mr. Jim's Ice Cream on Wheels last week. Thanks to Huffman Talks a community Facebook page, residents have raised more than $4,000 buy Mr. Jim a new ice cream truck with air conditioning.

Check out the video above to see Mr. Jim back in action— melting hearts instead of ice cream!