Inside Story: Hyperloop coming to Texas but not necessarily Houston

HOUSTON — Korean-American artist Nam June Paik once said, “The future is now.”

The saying has never been more evident than the possibility of a Hyperloop coming to the Lone Star State.

Earlier this summer, Houston got word that the Dallas Fort-Worth Regional Transportation Council struck a deal with Virgin Hyperloop One to explore building Texas' first ultra high speed system. And low and behold, the lightning fast travel way is poised to blow right past the Bayou City!

So, is it a good idea or bad one? Let's find out together as we hop aboard in today’s Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

The proposed tube will be laid from Fort Worth to Laredo passing through Waco, Austin and San Antonio. And a San Antonio to Houston leg is surprisingly left out of the plans, yet it's one of the busiest corridors in the state.

Interest in a direct Houston to Dallas hyperloop has apparently lagged since work is being done on a high speed rail line between the two metro areas.

Of course, there are many companies with proposals for high speed travel tubes vying to bring a hyperloop to Texas— each with many different designs and destinations!

