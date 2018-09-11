Man charged after woman’s body found in recycling bin at SW Houston home: court documents

HOUSTON — A local man is facing charges after the body of a deceased woman was found inside a recycling bin in the bedroom of his Alief home, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Alex Jude Akpan, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence— specifically a human corpse.

Officers found the body after responding to the 9600 block of Wellsworth Drive on Sept. 5 around 6:58 p.m.

The victim has not been identified and her cause of death remains undetermined, according to court documents.

The victim is a young African-American woman of 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 162 pounds. She has dark short-to-medium hair and was wearing large gold-colored hoop earrings.

The victim was dressed in a white t-shirt with thin black stripes, olive-green pants from Forever 21 and a gray Hanes hoodie with a zipper. The jacket was tied around her waist.

She wasn’t wearing socks or shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity should call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences main number at 832-927-5000 or the forensic investigations department at 832-927-5001.