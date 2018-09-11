Newborn foul fighting for her life after neglected, pregnant horse rescued in Grimes County

HOUSTON — Nearly a month after a pregnant horse was rescused from horrific conditions at a property in Grimes County, the mare’s newborn foul is fighting to stay alive alongside her malnourished parent.

The adorable little foal is only the first of many expected to be born while in the care of the Houston Humane Society. The foul, whose name has yet to be announced, was born at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

HHS said the female foul is considered very high risk.

“Mama wasn’t quite sure what to think of baby, and things are complicated because mom isn’t producing milk. Staff tried feeding her foal milk replacement from a bottle, but when all else failed, HHS equine vet Dr. Anderson resorted to syringe feeding so we could get some milk in the baby,” an officials said.

Anderson is giving the mother oxytocin to try to encourage her to produce milk along with several other medications for other health complications. The parent is still severely underweight, HHS reported.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"In the nearly four weeks since we rescued her from a property in Grimes County, she's been colicky, finicky about eating, and generally giving us issues. Luckily, she's sweet tempered and seems to like us," a spokesperson said.

HHS is sending out blood from the foal to test antibody levels, which is a critical issue since the mother isn't producing milk for her.

"Depending on test results, Dr. A may be administering plasma tomorrow morning. Tonight and tomorrow are critical for the foal. We'll know more mid-day tomorrow. Please keep both mom and baby in your thoughts and prayers," the spokesperson said.

Anyone wanting to help with supplies can donate through a dedicated link on the HHS website or call in a donation to Arcola Feed & Tack, LLC at 281-431-1014. Hay, feed, milk replacer, and more can be purchased via phone.