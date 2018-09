Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— For the fifth straight year, the Houston Rockets held a company-wide day of service to honor area police and fire departments in remembrance of the brave efforts by first responders in September 11, 2001.

The Rockets and Toyota Center staff made their rounds to all 92 Houston area fire stations and local police patrol divisions to distribute tickets to the next Rockets game, along with sweet Rockets gear.

We salute you, patriots!