HOUSTON — Overnight rain showed no mercy in parts of the Houston area Tuesday morning.

Estimated rainfall totals are near 6 inches in Dickinson, causing street flooding and bus delays to school.

With 9 inches of rain and counting in Texas City, the area experienced flash flooding into the streets and some homes.

The flooding and high water has become a larger issue, forcing Texas City ISD to cancel classes Tuesday. The College of the Mainland is also closed for the day.