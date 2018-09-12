KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a morning news Anchor to work in our Houston location.
The Anchor will be an experienced journalist who can handle major news, breaking news and is a proven leader with editorial content and viewers. This person must be assertive in the newsroom and work cohesively with management and crew staff. This position will contribute to the content gathering of information for KIAH, the station websites and social media.
Responsibilities
- Anchor live morning newscasts produced by the station
- Evaluate news leads and pitch unique stories that will get results and drive ratings
- Contribute, write and/or proofread stories on assigned broadcasts
- Develop and execute enterprise content on a consistent basis
- Participate in station community and promotional events
- Establish and maintain relationships/sources in the community
- Produce content for Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 7+ years Anchor/Reporter experience
- Strong on-air presentation; must be credible, personable and passionate
- Perform duties and make decisions under extreme pressure
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
Job ID 2018-48228