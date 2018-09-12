Between the Lines: Craig visits Houston Health Museum’s newest body exhibit

HOUSTON — A new exhibit at the Houston Health Museum is forcing patrons to tackle the concept of the naked human form in all its perceived imperfections. Sculptor Sarah Sitkin's "BODYSUITS" exhibit at the Health Museum in Houston takes an unflinching look at body image with wearable suits molded from actual bodies using silicone, plaster and latex.
