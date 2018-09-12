Day in the Life: Texas wildlife rehabber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Heather Cragun is committed to healing the state's most fragile creatures.

An assistant manager at the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Houston, she helps the frail gain strength, feeds injured mammals and nurses back to health the roughly 5,000 animals brought into the non-profit facility each year.

"There are not many places in Houston that take in injured wildlife animals," Cragun said. "If you find an injured bird, squirrel, opossum or raccoon, you can bring it to us, and we will get it back into the wildlife after nursing it back to health."

Heather formerly worked in accounting, but she's always had a keen interest in veterinary medicine and animals. She's been with TWRC, her dream job, since 2014.

"Always loved animals and the wildlife center was always something I wanted to get involved with as a volunteering opportunity," Cragun said.

Helping wildlife helps to ensure they have a voice in the future, therefore, the goal of wildlife rehabilitation is to provide professional care to ill, injured and orphaned wild animals

"The mission really is to educate people about wildlife and to return wildlife back into their natural habitat," Cragun said.

TWRC offers a helpline and emergency room that operate seven days a week with a veterinarian on staff to assist with training and emergencies. If you would like to volunteer or donate to TWRC, click here visit their website.