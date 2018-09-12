Dickinson teacher had sex with 15-year-old student on campus, deputies say

HOUSTON — The sexual relationship between a Dickinson High School student and his teacher has come to light almost two years later, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Kristin Ally Pike is charged with inappropriate relationship between a student and educator.

Investigators said the victim was 15 years old when he had sexual contact with the 10th grade teacher.

READ: Former Cy-Fair ISD staffer allegedly ‘lost her virginity’ to middle school student

The teen allegedly told officers he had consensual sex with Pike in a classroom in September 2016. He also confessed to telling four of his friends, who were also students at the school, about his alleged experiences with Pike.

The suspect was arrested Sept. 6, 2018 and booked into a local jail.

Her bond was set at $20,000.