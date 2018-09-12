Executive Producer

Posted 5:05 PM, September 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, September 12, 2018

HOUSTON — KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a full-time Executive Producer to work at our Houston station.

Responsibilities

  • Overall responsibility for newscasts, including oversight on story selection, content, and production
  • Work with team to create innovative news content; able to think differently and critically
  • Demonstrate strong news judgment, ethics and an understanding of legal guidelines
  • Step in and write, edit and produce as needed
  • Develop and supervise effective workflow strategies and procedures
  • Provide regular feedback on newscast with staff, both as a team and individually
  • Manage schedules and overtime
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 5 years’ previous news producing experience
  • Supervisory experience highly preferred
  • Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United StatesEqual Employment Opportunity

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE