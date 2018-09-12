HPD: Charges filed after fight over cellphone leads to shootout injuring 4 men

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two suspects after multiple people were injured during an argument concerning a cellphone over the weekend that escalated to gun violence.

Adrian Lenier Brazile, 27, and Christopher Deangel Richards, 26, have been charged in connection to a shootout Sept. 9 at a strip center in the 4400 block of W. Fuqua at Hiram Clarke around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators said two women were fighting over a cell phone in the parking lot when the suspects separated them. Some point afterwards, police said Brazile and Richard pulled out guns and fired at each other.

Both suspects were hit along with witnesses Brandon Moore, 29, and Terry Adams, 27.

Adams was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot while Moore suffered a hit to the torso.

Brazile was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital for a torso wound as well.

Meanwhile, Richards sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital. He has since been treated and released.

Brazile is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. Richards is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.