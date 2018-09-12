Maggie’s Must-Haves: Kids are away, time for mommy to play or getaway

HOUSTON — School is back in session and now that the kids are away for the day, it’s time for mommies to play!
Entertainment lifestylist Tiffaney Hunter shared with Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe relaxing products and activities that every mother can enjoy while the kids are in school.
- PUR attitude’s a new PURenergizer nanotech skin care tool: After a summer of visiting theme parks, being on airplanes and visiting camp grounds, mom can finally work on getting her outer skin glow back with PUR energizer Nano Solutions Skin Infuser! The easy to use, waterless system plumps the skin to soften the look of wrinkles and can conveniently fit on a night stand or in a purse!
- Chamilia new collection of Birthstone Galaxy charms: We know some moms — well all moms — will begin to miss the pitter patter of the kiddos, so the perfect way to always keep them near is with their birthstones. Simply add these fashionable and meaningful charms to a chamilla neck chain or bracelet.
- Day-Cation: Check in to the Memorial City’s newest hotel, Homewood Suites by Hilton Memorial City. The best part is that it is minutes away from Memorial City Mall, several restaurants and hair and nail salons. Get there early enough to enjoy the complimentary breakfast and stay late to enjoy the complimentary dinner! There is also a pool for relaxation and if you just want to stay in the room, you can curl up with a good book, such as Dawn of a New Day: A 21-Day Inspirational Journal by Tiffaney Hunter where a percentage of the book’s proceeds will benefit various charities each month!
- MM.LaFleur: Update your work wardrobe with MM.LaFleur — features professional attire for women of all sizes. You can get sassy looks all from the comforts of your home. The best part is that there is no commitment with an on-going subscription and rather than you having to figure out how to put pieces together, you actually have a stylist that will send you a BENTO BOX full of selections based on your style preferences. As a bonus, an actual store location recently opened in the Galleria mall, so you also have the option to peruse the racks if you choose!
- SheWear Luxurious Wigs: Say “Bye Bye to Bad Hair Days” and “Hello” to your inner Beyonce! Have fun with a nice luxurious wig that will allow you to experiment with new colors and hairstyles without the commitment! This will be perfect for gathering girlfriends this weekend for the On the Run II concert taking place both on Saturday and Sunday at NRG Stadium!
- SugarFina: Mommy deserves a special treat, why not swing by SugarFina — the luxury candy boutique in the Galleria. Among many, the company is known for their Dom Perignon and Rose infused gummy bears, but mom can design her own candy bento box by selecting an 8-piece, 4-piece or 3-piece gift box and selecting her favorite sweets from elaborate wall of candy cubes.