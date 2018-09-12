Meteorologist

Posted 5:09 PM, September 12, 2018, by

HOUSTON — KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a meteorologist to work at our Houston station.

The Meteorologist will have experience reporting on severe weather and will be able to use a broad range of technology. This position will pitch, shoot and write weather-related stories, and will utilize social media tools for expanding weather coverage.

Responsibilities

  • Present weather forecasts for broadcast and digital platforms
  • Pitch, shoot, write and edit weather/science-related stories for assigned newscasts. Utilize graphics and video as necessary to explain forecasts
  • Report from the field/do live shots on stories related to weather, environment, community events, etc.
  • Remain informed on the latest weather data gather/delivery trends
  • Respond to breaking and/or severe weather events as required
  • Represent the station during community events and station-sponsored activities
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in meteorology or atmospheric science preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 3-5 years’ previous broadcast meteorology experience preferred
  • AMS/NWA and/or Certified Board Meteorologist preferred
  • Strong on-air presentation; must be credible, personable and passionate
  • Ability to make decisions under pressure
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
  •  Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE