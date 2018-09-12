Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Reporter/MMJ to work in our Houston location.
The Reporter/MMJ must have an engaging on-air personality and the ability to make the audience feel, learn and want to come back for more. This position will support the live morning newscast. The person in this role will contribute to the content gathering of information for KIAH, the station websites and social media.
Responsibilities
- Pitch unique stories that will get results and drive ratings
- Shoot, edit, write and produce news stories including vo’s, vo/sot’s and packages
- Cover breaking news with a sense of urgency
- Establish and maintain relationships/sources in the community
- Produce content for Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2+ years MMJ experience
- Demonstrated ability to deliver compelling and promotable stories
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
