KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a morning Producer to work in our Houston location.

The Producer must have instinctive news judgment, excellent writing and communication skills, plus a strong understanding on how to push news content across several platforms. This position will be responsible for developing an overall style and identity for their assigned newscast with a keen focus on building the station’s brand.

Responsibilities

  • Write, manage and approve content for air
  • Execute newscasts with minimal errors and meet deadlines; oversee quality control of newscast while in the booth
  • Contribute to story development and innovation
  • Respond to breaking news with a sense of urgency
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 2+ years previous news producing experience
  • Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

