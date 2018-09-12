HOUSTON — KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a full-time Technology Director to work in our Houston station.

Responsibilities

This position will define and implement the technical advancements necessary to operate KIAH and KDAF TV stations, including transmitter operations and maintenance, technical production operations, Management Information Systems (MIS), and facility maintenance. Will provide the design and implementation of systems as required for future technical enhancements.

Responsible for preparation and monthly accountability of the yearly budget for the Departments. Negotiates capital and operating purchases, insures that the stations are in FCC compliance, and supervises major RF transmission line repairs and realignment.

Responsible for facility maintenance, repairs and budgets, service contracts, inspections, building upgrades and remodels.

Responsible for all live production equipment and its’ maintenance, repairs, upkeep and troubleshooting. Equipment installation and maintenance of the transmitter, microwave and satellite systems, video servers edit suites, studio lighting, video routing, terminal equipment, monitors, video switchers and audio consoles.

Will work closely with the NEWS department to insure production quality, as well as on air and master control quality. Will provide leadership and supervision of the production technical staff.

Will provide structure for the safety concerns of the stations and will work with HR in state and federal required safety compliance.

All other duties as assigned in support of the stations.

Qualifications

Experience in an engineering news or operations department at a commercial broadcast station. Must have experience in leading technology support for live newscasts. Strong knowledge and understanding of digital technology, including computers and networks. Must understand preparation of capital budget and tracking expenses. Must understand current emerging technologies. Weekly travel to each station is required.

EDUCATION:

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Possess the ability to analyze complex technology solutions.

Must be able to identify and implement new technology in a highly competitive local news market.

Ability to reintegrate new technology into operations and changes in media delivery for multiple platforms.

Ability to select, develop, and lead technical staff.

Previous experience in content distribution via computer networks

Must have excellent written and oral communication.

Additional Requirements:

Must be willing to submit to a background check

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

