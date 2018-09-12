Woman identified after body found in recycling bin at SW Houston home, deputies say

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators have identified a deceased woman after her body was found inside a recycling bin in the bedroom of an Alief area home last week, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Abiola Yemitan died of strangulation, according to medical examiners.

Officers discovered the victim after responding to the 9600 block of Wellsworth Drive on Sept. 5 around 6:58 p.m.

Deputies have arrested Alex Jude Akpan, 24, in connection with the case. He’s charged with tampering with evidence— specifically a human corpse.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity should call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences main number at 832-927-5000 or the forensic investigations department at 832-927-5001.