‘Co-Parenting with the Spurlings’ returns to CW39 with more kids, lessons, and drama

Houston -- CW39's hit reality show, 'Co-Parenting with the Spurlings' is back starting this Saturday at 11:30 a.m..

This season cameras continue to follow Houston-based show, followed Dennis Spurling, a personal injury lawyer, and his ex-wife, Stephanie Spurling, a top educator, as they co-parent their two sons. There's also a new little Spurling in the mix. Meet Dennis' new son with his ex-fiancee.

Follow the Spurlings through more lessons, adventures, and of course drama.

Our own, Maggie Flecknoe, of morning dose., had a chance to sit down with Dennis for a sneak peek at what's to come and a very candid conversation.

Check out the interview and be sure and watch ‘Co-Parenting With The Spurlings’ returning this Saturday on CW39 at 11:30am.