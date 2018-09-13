HOUSTON - Mia Brascia is determined to help University of Houston Soccer reach new heights. Having watched her sister Meghan play for the Cougars, the Las Vegas native made the decision to play for UH. To see how Brascia is bringing the "H-Town Hustle" culture to the field, check out the Cougar Closeup video above!
Cougar Closeup: Mia Brascia helps bring “H-Town Hustle” to the soccer field
