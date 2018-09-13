For just under $18 million– you can live in this luxurious mansion in River Oaks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - And now it's time for the Lifestyles of the Rich and Richer!

In today's episode, we're taking you on a dream stroll through Houston's River Oaks where residents have one thing in common: being filthy rich!

Well, who wouldn't love to reside on Lazy Lane Boulevard?

And now, with $3.5 Million down, you can!

This is the famed Mithoff mansion estate, where a massive 16-foot granite fountain greets guests at the door. The grounds here have even greeted U.S. presidents, senators, congressmen, governors and other dignitaries.

If these walls could talk, who knows what kind of secrets they'd spill!

This illustrious River Oaks home offers incredible views and a separate guest house-- perfect for those worrisome visits from the in-laws!

And, the estate also sports a huge pool and magnificent landscaping. This is no dream! But it is quite a dream home!

And with all those amenities we bet you're chomping at the bit to pick up this bargain.

Why, there's even a four-car garage...perfect for your own Rolls. (Sorry, servants are not included.)

But all this can be yours if the price is right, and the price is a steal...at just $17.5 million!

And annual property taxes without an exemption only set you back about $341,000 a year.

Ah, yes, that's a Texas-size steal!

Until next time, it's champagne wishes and caviar dreams for you all, darlings! Ciao!