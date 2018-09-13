× HPD: Home owner finds teen shot, lying in driveway of Greenspoint area home

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was found shot outside a Greenspoint area home Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on Casa Grande at Imperial Valley around 11 p.m.

According to police, a home owner was awaken by a gun shot and heard a vehicle drive off. When the homeowner went outside she found a teenage girl laying in her driveway. The homeowner immediately called the police.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.