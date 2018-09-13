× HPD: Man crashes into patrol car after falling asleep at the wheel on 45 North Freeway

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man crashed into an officer’s patrol car on 45 North Freeway Thursday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at West Road and 45 North Freeway.

According to police, a wrecker driver was stalled in the emergency lane on the outbound side of the freeway. A patrol car was positioned behind the wrecker to alert drivers when a man driving a white car crashed into the back of it. The officer and the wrecker driver managed to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The driver of the white car remained at the scene and told the officer that he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

No charges have been filed at this time.