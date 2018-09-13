Man accused of exposing himself to Pasadena girl walking home from school

PASADENA, Texas — Pasadena police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a child as the girl was walking home from school, according to investigators Thursday.

The man was last seen walking through an apartment complex at 1000 Curtis Avenue toward Houston Avenue.

The suspect is believed to be in his 30s. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 175, police said. It appears the suspect may have a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. C. Ibarra at 713-986-3583.