Man arrested after barricading himself inside home, threatening to burn down house with family inside

TEXAS CITY, Texas— A man is behind bars after barricading himself inside his home Thursday and threatening to burn down his house, according to the Texas City Police Department.

Police responded to the disturbance call on 18th Avenue around 1 a.m.

According to police, a man was inside his home with his family when he became irate and started threatening to burn down the house with everyone in it. The family managed to escape the home before the man could set it on fire and immediately called the police.

Police arrived to find the man smashing the windows out of the home and screaming various threats.

Upon seeing the police the man barricaded himself inside the home and police negotiators were called to get him to surrender.

At some point during the standoff with negotiators the man came to one of the broken out windows to scream at the police, but was tased, pulled out the window and hog tied.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.