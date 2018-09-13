Man wanted after robbery victim followed from bank to medical clinic in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a vehicle after following the driver from a local bank to a medical clinic in Katy, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the 22400 block of Grand Corner Drive around noon on Sept. 6.

The victim withdrew money from a bank of S. Fry Road before arriving at the clinic. While the vehicle sat in the parking lot, the suspect allegedly broke into the victim’s vehicle and stole money and a checkbook.

The suspect was later documented conducting a fraudulent transaction using the victim’s information at a grocery store in the Montrose area, deputies said.

“This type of crime, commonly referred to as “jugging”, seems to mainly target women and elderly citizens,” Sheriff Troy Nehls said. “However, it is important for everyone to be aware of their surroundings.”

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online.