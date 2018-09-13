× Mayor Turner, UH announce historic African American Classical Music Festival

HOUSTON— Mayor Sylvester Turner along with the University Of Houston and HEB have joined together to present the first-ever all black classical musical festival in the city.

The Colour of Music Festival is scheduled to run from September 12 through the 16th at the UH Dudley Recital Hall. The Festival will feature full classical performances in organ, piano, vocal, chamber and orchestral works.

Operatic Singers will travel from France, Great Britain, Columbia, Russia and cities across the United States to participate in this Historic event.

Despite hundreds of well-educated classically trained musicians, only 3 percent were part of big city orchestras across the nation, forcing many black classically trained artists to travel abroad for work.

“The Colour of Music Festival delivers a global offering of the most talented musicians of African Ancestry in the United States and across the globe,” said Founder and Artistic Director, Lee Pringle.

The event will also feature renown black maestros Kirk Smith and David E. Morrow, who will serve as guest conductors to lead the Masterwork Series. German violinist AnyangoYarbo-Davenport will lead an all-female virtuosi top honor the legacy of opera singer Leontyne Price.

For more information visit, The Colour of Music Festival website.