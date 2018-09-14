Convicted child molester on the run in southeast Texas, officials say 

HOUSTON — Officers are searching for a convicted child molester after he failed to comply with state law, the Office of the Texas Attorney General said Friday.

Leonard Lee Taylor, 47, was charged after the aggravated sexual assault of a minor in Bowie County, Texas.

The fugitive was last seen in the 10900 block of the Beaumont Highway in east Houston. Investigators believe Taylor has family living in Texarkana and Arlington. It’s possible he’s in those areas.

Taylor is 5-foot-11 and weighs 152 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both hands.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

All tipsters remain anonymous.