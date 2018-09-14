Houston Happenings: WWE Live, Texas Taco Music Fest, BBQ Throwdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

WWE Live

WWE live is taking over the Toyota center this Saturday!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

WWE champion AJ styles, Daniel Bryan and more will take to the ring and wrestle it out.

Tickets start at $20.

For more information, click here.

Texas Taco Music Fest

The Texas Taco Music Fest will be this Saturday at Discovery Green in Downtown Houston.

The festival will start at noon.

The rain-or-shine event will feature a taco throwdown, live bands, cooking demonstrations, crafts booths and more.

Tickets start at $15.

For more information, click here.

BBQ Throwdown

The fourth annual Houston BBQ Throwdown will be this Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewery.

Doors open at 1 p.m.

The barbeque throwdown will rock some of the best-smoked meats our city has to offer, with top area pit-masters serving dishes that represent their interpretation of Houston-style barbecue.

Tickets start at $65.

For more information, click here.