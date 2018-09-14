× HPD: Man accidentally shoots himself in neck while waving gun around at a trailer home in south Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself in the neck while waving his gun around Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting call on Almeda Genoa at a trailer home around 8 p.m.

According to police, the man was inside his home with his girlfriend when he became upset for unknown reasons and started waving a gun around. His girlfriend told police that the gun went off and he fell to the floor.

Detectives are investigating to find out if the girlfriends story is accurate.