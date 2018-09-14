HPD: Men seen on camera using stolen credit card belonging to man assaulted, robbed in Humble

HOUSTON — Two suspects have been captured on video using a stolen credit card at a superstore in the Humble area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the credit card was used at a Walmart in the 9200 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East on April 2. The transaction happened after the card was taken by force during a robbery in the 400 block of the parkway.

Investigators said two men approached the card owner, assaulted him and then took his personal property.

Both suspects are believed to be 19 to 22 years old. One man is between 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. The second suspect is a little bigger in stature— standing around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.