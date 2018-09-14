× HPD: Mystery woman dies after being found on side of road in southwest Houston with severe head injury

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for those responsible for a vicious attack on a woman in southwest Houston Thursday.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to a call S. Gessner at Gustine.

According to police, the woman was found laying on the side of the road with what appeared to be injuries sustained from a hit and run. The woman was transported to a hospital where doctors noticed a massive hole in the back of her head. The doctors determined that the head injury was too large to be caused by a vehicle or a gun and was an indication that the woman was hit by an inanimate object.

The woman eventually died from her injuries.

Police are investigating but have very little to go on at this time.