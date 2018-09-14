Is the fastest man on Earth the fastest man in space, too?

FRANCE — The fastest man on Earth, Usain Bolt, has shown time and time again he's quite a fast finisher— like in a flash!
But how would the Jamaican Olympic Gold Medalist fare in a race in space?
Turns out, Mr. Bolt can really bolt in zero gravity, too!
After racing a couple of astronauts in an Airbus Zero-G plane above France, the Olympian emerged victorious up there as well.
Well, the space race was a bit of a publicity stunt for new G.H. Mumm champagne.
Before the race, Bolt had a bit of bubbly with French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and designer Octave de Gaulle.
But the bubbles didn't slow down Bolt one bit!
It wasn't even a contest really.
Afterward, Bolt called the whole event mind-blowing and fun.
And the astronauts took home a bottle of bubbly they can open in space.
Now that's an out-of-this-world toast!