Police: Elderly woman with Alzheimer, bipolar disorder disappears overnight in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Local police are searching for an elderly woman with serious medical issues after she was reported missing from the Texas City area, according to investigators Friday.

Marie Powers, 79, suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and bipolar disorder.

She was last seen at her home about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Tarpey Avenue.

Powers is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, blondish gray hair and was wearing a pink and white night gown.

Officers believe the senior’s disappearance presents a credible threat to their own health and safety.

Anyone with information should call the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720.