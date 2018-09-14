VIDEO: Man accused of robbing west Houston gas station at gun point, deputies say

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Friday of a young man wanted following an armed robbery at a convenience store in west Houston.

The suspect is accused of targeting the Shell gas station at 535 Fry Road around 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Investigators said the man approached the store counter and asked the clerk if they carried a particular brand of cigarillo. While pretending to pay for the item, the suspect reportedly pulled out a small, black-colored handgun and demanded all the cash from the drawer.

He then took the cash handed over to him and left the store.

The suspect is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He’s possibly between 18 to 20 years old, has a medium build and a small afro-styled haircut.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with “VANS” written on the front and a black baseball hat. He was also wearing black-colored basketball shorts and black Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information on this subject is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crimes unit at 713-274-9210.