86-year-old couple killed house fire during Florence

Fayetteville, NC (WRAL) — Police in Fayetteville say the two people who died in a house fire Friday night were an 86-year-old couple.

The victims have been identified as Patricia Flanagan and Carl Flanagan. Both victims lived at the home where the fire occurred.

Authorities said firefighters responded to a home on Lake Club Drive at about 7:30 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from the roof of the house.

Although the fire occurred while Tropical Storm Florence brought strong winds and heavy rain to the area, officials said it was too soon to determine if the fire was caused by weather conditions.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fayetteville Fire Department.