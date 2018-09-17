Armed robbery suspect fatally shot at restaurant in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — An armed robbery suspect was shot to death early Saturday at a restaurant in southwest Houston, according to local police.

The 35-year-old suspect entered the establishment at 7629 W. Bellfort Ave. about 12:10 a.m. with his face partially covered and a pistol in hand, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

The suspect reportedly fired at least one shot as he approached the cash register. In response, police said a uniformed security guard quickly drew his weapon and returned fire.

The suspect died at the scene.

His identity is currently being confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police said no other persons were injured.