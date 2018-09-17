Cuteness alert! Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to Sugar Land with exclusive treats, other goodies

HOUSTON — Good news, local Hello Kitty fans! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is scheduled to return to the Houston area Saturday.

The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be stopping by First Colony Mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The company says fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles including a Giant Hello Kitty Chef Cookie, Lunchbox with Confetti Popcorn, Hello Kitty Plush Toy and Petit Fours Box Set.

Other popular returning items include thermal bottles, keychains, bottled water, 5-piece macaron box set, bow headband and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts in youth and adult sizes.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S.

Following its visit to Sugar Land, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will appear in San Antonio on Sept. 29.