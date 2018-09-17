Director

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Director to work in our Houston location.

The Director will be responsible for the technical directing and guidance of on-air talent and studio crew in order to provide viewers with a professional-looking newscast.

Responsibilities

  • Assist with pre-show prep and post-show promotions
  • Set up and operate studio cameras, monitors and teleprompter
  • Verify all light fixtures, props, monitors and set pieces are in position and functioning properly
  • Coordinate and communicate with show Producers and other studio crew
  • Ensure proper mixing and switching of all studio and remote video sources
  • Effectively supervise and assign crew members as needed
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelors’ degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • 2-4 years directing live and taped programs
  • Proficiency with Ross Overdrive automation or similar required
  • Audio board experience required
  • Ability to edit using Final Cut Pro preferred
  • Studio production skills preferred
  • Must be able to source and solve equipment problems in the studio and control room
  • Must be able work independently and have a strong attention to detail
  • Must be able to work under the regular pressure of live broadcasts and operational deadlines
  • Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings and holidays
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

