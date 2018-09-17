KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Director to work in our Houston location.
The Director will be responsible for the technical directing and guidance of on-air talent and studio crew in order to provide viewers with a professional-looking newscast.
Responsibilities
- Assist with pre-show prep and post-show promotions
- Set up and operate studio cameras, monitors and teleprompter
- Verify all light fixtures, props, monitors and set pieces are in position and functioning properly
- Coordinate and communicate with show Producers and other studio crew
- Ensure proper mixing and switching of all studio and remote video sources
- Effectively supervise and assign crew members as needed
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelors’ degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2-4 years directing live and taped programs
- Proficiency with Ross Overdrive automation or similar required
- Audio board experience required
- Ability to edit using Final Cut Pro preferred
- Studio production skills preferred
- Must be able to source and solve equipment problems in the studio and control room
- Must be able work independently and have a strong attention to detail
- Must be able to work under the regular pressure of live broadcasts and operational deadlines
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including early mornings and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United StatesEqual Employment Opportunity
CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE.
JOB ID: ID: 2018-48256